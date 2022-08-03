Salary of England’s national women football team shows they earn low wages compared to their male counterparts

Though they are European champions, salary of England’s national women football team has shown that they earn low wages when compared to their male counterparts.

The Sun reported that the Lionesses’ bonus for winning Euro 2022 was just £55,000 per player.

The men’s team were however paid £300,000 for reaching the final of Euro 2020; winning the tournament would have led to a £460,000 payout.

Players for both the men and women’s team are paid £2,000 for each England appearance, with England men donating this fee to charity.

BBC had also reported earlier that female footballers in England earn £47,000 a year on average while the average wage of a Premier League player is £60,000 a week.

There are however some higher earners amongst the Lionesses, such as captain Leah Williamson who earns a reported £200,000 a year.

Right-back Lucy Bronze was believed to be on a similar wage at Manchester City before her transfer to Barcelona this…