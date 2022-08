Chief Linus Okorie, a former House of Representatives member and three other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi state have dumped the opposition party for Labour Party.

Punch reported that other PDP members who joined Labour Party include a Governorship aspirant of the PDP, Chief Eze Emmanuel; a chieftain of the party, Anselem Enigwe; a former Commissioner for Education in the state; and Prince Chibuez Agbo.