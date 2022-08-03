L-R: Akshay Jain, Director, Art of Living Foundation (Nigeria); Dare Art Alade, Creative Director, Livespot360; Dr. Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, Founder, Imagneto Dance Company, and Professor Pat Utomi, Founder, Centre for Values in Leadership at the press conference to announce Africa’s first ever Culture Festival by the Art of Living Foundation in Lagos.

The Culture Festival, a global event series organised by the Art of Living Foundation, has been confirmed to hold in Lagos from 19 – 21 August 2022.

Themed “Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm”, the Festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration. Through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue, attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.

Highlighting the essence of this year’s theme, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, said,…