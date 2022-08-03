Yobe Sports Commissioner dies in auto crash after attending his friend’s funeral

The Yobe State Commissioner for Youth, Sports, Social, and Community Development, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan (a.k.a Buggon) has died in a motor accident.

Lawan, a former member House of Representatives, representing Bursari, Geidam, and Yunusari federal constituency, died on Tuesday evening, August 2, along Damaturu-Kano Highway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred near Dambam, a community in Bauchi State, while Lawan was on his way to Kano State after attending the funeral of his friend, the Director of Finance and Supply of the Upstream of the NNPC, Hassan Gambo, in Damaturu.

Babagana Mai-Modu, the Director General Press Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television said the commissioner’s corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu.

Mai-Modu added that two of his friends, who were with him during the accident, are responding to treatment in one of the health…