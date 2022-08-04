Ask Niger Republic to immediately refund N1.4 billion and use it to offset ASUU funding

By
Headliners
-
2


Ask Niger Republic to immediately refund N1.4 billion and use it to offset ASUU funding - SERAP tells Buhari administration

SERAP has asked the Buhari administration to demand a refund of the N1.4billion it gave to Niger Republic authorities and use the refund to offset ASUU funding.

 

The Nigerian government on Wednesday, August 3, confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the purchase and donation of vehicles, worth N1.4 billion, to neighbouring Niger Republic.

 

This revelation sparked outrage and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that the donation was to help Niger address its security concerns.

 

Reacting, civil society group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) tweeted: “The Buhari administration must immediately ask Niger Republic authorities to refund the N1.4 billion approved for them to buy vehicles, and use the money to offset the funding for ASUU, so that poor children can go back to school.”

 

Ask Niger Republic to immediately refund N1.4 billion and use it to offset ASUU funding - SERAP tells Buhari administration



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR