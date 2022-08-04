Bandits abduct woman on sick bed in Zaria

A woman on a sick bed has been abducted by bandits in Anguwar Malamai village in Kakeyi, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reported that the gunmen arrived at the village around 12am on Thursday August 4, proceeded straight to the resident of Alhaji Shuaibu Dallatu and kidnapped his wife.

A villager told the publication;

“The bandits arrived there purposely to kidnap Alhaji Shuaibu Dallatu, because on arrival they asked some young men who sleep in the shop outside house of his whereabout. “Meanwhile, Alhaji Dallatu who was fully awake attending to his sick wife, over heard the conversation and quickly sneaked out.”

The source added that when the bandits could not find the husband, they decided to kidnap the wife despite her sick condition.

He said;