China fires long-range missiles towards Taiwan in aggressive military exercises

China has launched a flurry of missiles into Taiwanese territory, with a fleet of 10 People’s Liberation Army navy warships arriving the median line that separates the warring nations.

Chinese defence ministry also said its Red Army is gearing up to respond to an “enemy situation” as it carries out targeted military drills in patches of the ocean surrounding the self-ruled island.

China engaged in its largest-ever military exercises, encircling Taiwan on Thursday August 4, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday August 3, after a trip that defied a series of stark threats from Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.

Second in line to the presidency, Pelosi was the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

She said her presence made it “unequivocally clear” that the United States would…