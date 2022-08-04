FCTA demolishes suspected bandits’ hideout in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has pulled down trees and shanties at a forest in Pasali on Kuje-Gwagwalada road suspected to be hideout for bandits and other criminal elements.

The demolition was carried out by the Department of Development Control and Sanitation on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The ongoing demolition exercise in Kuje began on Monday, August 3.

Speaking after the exercise, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, said the demolition of Pasali forest near Kuje Local Education Authority Secretariat was to clear the area of illegalities and restore the approved masterplan.

“We have reclaimed the vegetable table market and others which have been taken over by other people. The minister of FCT and the commissioner of police are fully aware of the exercise, and we will continue to reclaim the areas designated for special purposes,” Attah said.

Attah explained that…