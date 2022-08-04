



Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed as fire gutted a popular supermarket in Festac Town, Lagos in the early hours of Thursday August 4. The fire service and residents have however, worked together to put out the fire. Watch a video from the scene of the incident below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed as fire guts popular supermarket in Festac Town appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information