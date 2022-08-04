Man charged with murder of mum who disappeared 10 years ago

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a mum-of-four who went missing a decade ago.

32-year-old Claire Holland who has not been seen since she went to the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in Bristol town centre on June 6, 2012, was captured on CCTV going into the pub and then seen leaving around 11.15pm.

She never went back to her home in Lawrence Weston, in north-west Bristol. Though there were several appeal campaigns and mass searches, Claire was never seen or heard from again.

One man was arrested three times on suspicion of killing the mum in 2019, in March this year and most recently yesterday August 3.

The final arrest came after ‘specific new information’ triggered the search of a pub in Clifton, Bristol.

The police said;

‘It’s important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.”

40-year-old Darren Osment who has been charged with murder, is in custody and will…