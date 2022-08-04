Police top boss Dolapo Badmos celebrates birthday releases captivating pictures

Police top boss, Dolapo Badmos, has released captivating pictures as she turns a year older today August 4.

Mentioning CSP Dolapo Badmos rings a bell both home and abroad, thanks to her global publicity as police image maker sometimes back.

The fanionista cum security operative added another age and she dazzles us with stunning photo images.

The former police PRO is now in charge of Administrative arm of police disciplinary arm called Force Provost Marshal.

We wish her happy birthday.

 

