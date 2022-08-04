Quit illicit trade now or lose it all

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has warned drug barons to quit the illicit drug trade.

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), issued the warning on Thursday, August 4 when he led top officials of NDLEA, other security agencies and members of the public to burn heaps of illicit drugs, weighted 560,068.31414 kilograms, in Badagry, Lagos

The illicit drugs were the largest batch of substances to be destroyed in the 32-year history of the NDLEA.

A breakdown of the 560,068.31414 kilograms of illicit substances burnt at Badagary area of Lagos includes 7,414.519kg cocaine; 161,206kg heroin; 1,144.8kg methamphetamine; 60,144kg ephedrine; 311,416.19162kg cannabis sativa; 10,091.83kg khat; 273.223kg tramadol; 0.000170kg benylin with codeine and 8,207.7505kg seized by the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) command; Lagos state command; and the Seme Special Area command.

“It is gratifying to know…