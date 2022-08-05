Bauchi assembly passes law to establish state security outfit

Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed a law that would facilitate establishing state-owned security outfit to tackle banditry and other crimes in the state.

This was disclosed when Governor Mohammed Bala paid a condolence visit to the family of a 75-year-old man, Jauro Dakkuna, who was killed by bandits in Shafa community in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Bala who revealed that bandits operating in the area have local collaborators, also disclosed that there are plans to recruit over 2,000 youths into the security outfit in the state.

He said;