Gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) have abducted a medical worker, Babagana Bulama, in Borno State.

According to Vanguard report, Bulama was abducted along Nganzai- Monguno road in Northern Borno Senatorial District on Wednesda ynight, August 3, 2022.

The victim who works as a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) staff member with Borno State Government was on an official duty when he was abducted by the terrorists.