Brittney Griner expected to be swapped with ‘Merchant of Death’ arms dealer within weeks after her 9-year sentence for smuggling cannabis vape

Brittney Griner is expected to be swapped by America for the ‘Merchant of Death’ arms dealer within weeks as President Joe Biden scrambles to get her back to US soil to undo her nine-year prison sentence for smuggling cannabis into the country Russia.

Griner was on Thursday, August 4, sentenced to nine years in prison for smuggling a weed pen into Moscow in February.

The 31-year-old WNBA star claimed in court it was an ‘honest mistake’ and that she didn’t mean to bring the drugs in.

It has been reported that the White House plans to negotiate a swap of Griner and Paul Whelan, another US citizen being held in Russian prison, in exchange for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer who was arrested in 2008 in Thailand at the request of the US authorities.

The Russians refused to agree on a deal before Griner’s sentence, citing the need for judicial process.

Due to public pressure from Griner’s fans and several Hollywood stars, President Biden is rushing to have her released.

A source…