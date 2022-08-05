 Do You Know You Can Own A Duplex in Abuja with N15m Deposit

Pennek Court Abuja Consists of 2,3,4 bedroom terrace duplexes with a generous space for every room in a serene environment.
LOCATION:
Gwarinpa-Kubwa Expressway, Dutse Junction, 10 minutes from Central Business District
FEATURES:
Automated
24/7 power supply
Internet
Security with CCTV Camera
Portable water
Mini Estate Plaza
2 bedroom terrace duplex
3 bedroom terrace duplex
4 bedroom terrace duplex
Duplexes in Lagos are also available
Interested? An executive is ready to speak with you
Call: 0700 1000 000
0700 2030 2030
IG : @pennek_nigeria
WhatsApp: 080 3269 2429
https://pennek.com/pennek-
Source: Linda Ikeji