Do You Know You Can Own A Duplex in Abuja with N15m Deposit

By
Headliners
-
1


Pennek Court Abuja Consists of 2,3,4 bedroom terrace duplexes with a generous space for every room in a serene environment. 

 

LOCATION: 

Gwarinpa-Kubwa Expressway, Dutse Junction, 10 minutes from Central Business District

 

FEATURES:

Automated

24/7 power supply

Internet 

Security with CCTV Camera

Portable water 

Mini Estate Plaza

 

 Do You Know You Can Own A Duplex in Abuja with N15m Deposit

2 bedroom terrace duplex

 

Do You Know You Can Own A Duplex in Abuja with N15m Deposit

3 bedroom terrace duplex 

 

Do You Know You Can Own A Duplex in Abuja with N15m Deposit

4 bedroom terrace duplex

 

Duplexes in Lagos are also available 

 

Interested? An executive is ready to speak with you

Call: 0700 1000 000 

0700 2030 2030

 

IG : @pennek_nigeria

 

WhatsApp: 080 3269 2429

 

https://pennek.com/pennek-court/ 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR