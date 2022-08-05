Doyin Okupe shares testimony of how his 7-year-old relative spoke for the first time

Former Presidential media aide, Doyin Okupe, has taken to social media, to testify of how God made his 7-year-old relative speak for the first time.

In his post, Okupe said his relative had never spoken since she was born. He said sometime in April, she came to visit him with her father and they both attended his family’s monthly praise and worship service. According to him, the little girl began speaking and conversing with other kids to everyone’s surprise.

He wrote