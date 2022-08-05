Doyin Okupe shares testimony of how his 7-year-old relative spoke for the first time

Former Presidential media aide, Doyin Okupe, has taken to social media, to testify of how God made his 7-year-old relative speak for the first time.
In his post, Okupe said his relative had never spoken since she was born. He said sometime in April, she came to visit him with her father and they both attended his family’s monthly praise and worship service. According to him, the little girl began speaking and conversing with other kids to everyone’s surprise.
He wrote
”This is Ojuoluwa Okupe. 7 yrs old daughter of my nephew who has never spoken a word since birth. On Sunday the 31st of April, a miracle actually happened. She arrived at my house with her Dad, for our monthly Praise worship. They both came in when the session was drawing towards a close.
However Ojuoluwa started playing with other kids around, and to everyone’s surprise she simply started having conversations with other kids and expressing herself clearly and distinctly in English language!!
Our God is…
Source: Linda Ikeji