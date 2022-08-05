Goodness Nwachukwu wins gold in women’s para discus, sets new world record

Nigeria’s Nwachukwu Goodness has claimed a gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s E42.44/61.64 discus throw at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

In the process, Nwachukwu also set a world record with her throw of 36.56m.

Sarah Edminston of Australia came second while Naibili Vanutisolo of Fiji Island took the third position during the contest on Thursday, August 4.

Meanwhile in the men’s lightweight para powerlifting, Nnamdi Innocent clinched a bronze medal for Nigeria. The Nigerian lifted 132.5kg while Gustin Bonnie Bunyau of Malaysia secured the gold medal with a lift of 154.6kg and England’s Swan Mark took the silver medal.

Watch the video below…

?????