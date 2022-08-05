Guess Who Was The Belle of BBNaija Season 7 Saturday Night Party, It was The Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Big Brother Naija parties are known to be fun and lit, but a party is not complete if memories and moments are not captured. This is what TECNO helped the housemates achieve at the first Saturday night party in the Level Up Houses. The Saturday night party, which saw the Level 1 (Islanders) and Level 2 (Trenches/Mainlanders) party together, was filled with all out fun and vibes. They were entertained by DJ 4Kerty, who thrilled them with the best of top Nigerian music.

The housemates didn’t disappoint as they came in their stunning outfits. We all know that the Saturday parties are not complete without the beautiful pictures we get to see, and that is courtesy of the TECNO Camon 19 Pro, giving us colorful, eye-catching pictures, even though they were taken in low light. The housemates took several photos with the recently launched CAMON 19 and we can see how beautiful the Saturday party was for the housemates and fans. We can definitely say the first Saturday party…