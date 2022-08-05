Mikel Obi is my football idol – Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has named former national team captain, Mikel Obi, his childhood hero.

The Leicester City midfielder made this known while speaking on a Twitter space hosted by FanBants.

On his childhood hero, Ndidi said: “Mikel. Because of him, I was always fighting to get the No.12 jersey at the start of my career. I have massive respect for what he did for Chelsea and the Super Eagles. I always looked up to him a lot.

“When he was at Chelsea, I was at Nath Boys (as a youth player) and I have always liked him as a player. The way he plays is amazing. He was so important for Nigerian football,” the Leicester City man said.

The former Genk midfielder is regarded as one of the best Premier League players in his position

Recently, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes named Ndidi as a perfect replacement for Paul Pogba in the defensive role.

“Leicester’s Wilfred still very much fits the bill of what Man United are looking for, and with just two…