Ne-Yo’s wife claims he fathered a child with another woman in divorce filing

Crystal Renay has filed for divorce from her husband, Ne-Yo days after she publicly accused him of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post.

In divorce documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday August 4, the model, 36, claimed that Ne-Yo, 42, “recently fathered a minor” with his “paramour.”

In the documents filed on Monday August 1, Renay listed their date of separation as July 22. She further stated that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

Renay and Ne-Yo initially tied the knot in February 2016. The on-again, off-again couple divorced two years later before marrying again in April 2022.

While they share three children together; Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 1, Ne-Yo is also the father of Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.

Renay who requested primary physical custody of their children as well as joint legal custody in her August 1 filing, had earlier accused…