Ondo Amotekun intercepts two trucks conveying 151 suspected invaders who hid behind bags of rice, recovers dangerous charms (video)

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps have intercepted two trucks conveying 151 persons to some states in the southwest.

The suspects including five women who hid between bags of beans and rice inside the trucks, were intercepted around Sango, Akure/Ado road during a stop and search operation at about 6:30 a.m on Thursday, August 5, 2022.

Dangerous charms and photographs of combat drills were discovered on the suspects after a thorough search.

It was gathered that the corps acted based on intelligence reports that terrorists were making inroads into Southwest States.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the development, explained that the vehicles conveying the suspects were intercepted following an intelligence report.

According to him, the trailers’ drivers conveying them disclosed that the suspects were coming from Kastina, Kano and Jigawa states and were heading to the South West…