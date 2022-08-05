One police officer dies, another in critical condition following clash with Army officers in Lagos

At least one police officer has died and another is said to be in critical condition following a clash they had with men of the Nigerian Army in the Ojo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, August 3.

According to credible sources who spoke to LIB, a team of police officers attached to the Tradefair division were on duty at the CCECC gate along the Lagos-Badagry expressway to maintain traffic. While on duty, they stopped some cars from moving so as to make way for a truck owned by the construction company CCEECC.

However, among the cars stopped was a military coastal bus conveying 30 private officers to the Military Ordinance school in Ojo. According to sources, the military officers were angry that the police officers stopped them from moving just to pave way for a truck. They allegedly came down from their coastal bus and began challenging the police officers made up of an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP, three Inspectors, and one sergeant.

Things degenerated…