Tobi Amusan qualifies for 100m hurdles final (video)

World record holder of the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Amusan raced to a massive 12.40s to dominate Round 1 Heat 3 to qualify for Sunday’s final.

The world champion, 25, will now stand a chance to defend her Commonwealth Games title, which she won in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday, August 7.

To cruise to victory, Amusan must fend off competition from Jamaican duo Danielle Williams, Megan Tapper, England’s Cindy Sembre, Michelle Jenneke of Australia, and Devynne Charlton of Bahamas.

Last month, Amusan won her maiden gold and made history as she broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She ran an incredible 12.40 seconds in her opening performance to set a new African record and Nigeria’s fastest time in the history of the competition.

