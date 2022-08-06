BBNaija applicants sent me nudes, N100m, N50m – Denrele

Media personality, Denrele Edun has shared his experience with some applicants of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Denrele who admitted to being “instrumental” in the show’s proceedings in an interview on Lunch Time with Vanguard, said he got a lot of nudes from people who wanted to go for BBNaija and monetary offers too.

He said;

“I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers.

“I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money.

“So, let’s just say if you don’t have a Denrele in your life that can help you rediscover yourself or help you get to the next level and give you direction to help you navigate your way through life, then what are you looking for? Go and find a Denrele.

“Away from that, yes! I have been instrumental to a lot of these things. It is what it is.

“I’m at the industry’s center of gravity. Let’s just say I know people in…