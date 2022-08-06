Don’t cheat on me with a man. I will never forgive you

Self-proclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has appealed to her future husband or boyfriend not to cheat on her with a man as she will never forgive him if he does.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the mum of two stated that she has heard so many things while conducting ‘therapy’ for people.

She stressed that it shatters a woman when she finds out her man is cheating on her with a fellow man. Blessing pointed out that she would rather have a discussion with her  spouse or boyfriend where he would open up to her if he was sexually abused by a man than have him secretly see a man while dating her.

 

Watch the video she shared below…

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

