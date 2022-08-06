Family holds hand over ceremony with the women submitting the TV remote control to the men as the Premier League season starts (video)

By
Headliners
-
2


Family holds hand over ceremony with the women submitting the TV remote control to the men as the Premier League season starts (video)

A family filmed themselves holding a hand over ceremony to transfer control of the TV remote from the women to the men in the family.

 

As a new Premier League season starts today, men are gearing to watch their favorite clubs play and have made it clear that they control the TV remote during matches.

 

One family had a small ceremony where the mother and daughters handed over the remote controls in the house to the father and sons.

 

Family holds hand over ceremony with the women submitting the TV remote control to the men as the Premier League season starts (video)

 

Watch the hilarious ceremony in the video below…

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR