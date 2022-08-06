Go and beg ASUU- Keyamo tells parents

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has asked parents whose wards are in government-owned tertiary institutions to appeal to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off the lingering strike.

The academic union declared a nationwide strike on Monday, February 14, 2022 and the strike has lingered till date. The lecturers are demanding the release of the revitalization funds for universities, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, deployment of the University Transparency Accountability System for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers, renegotiation of the ASUU-Federal Government 2009 agreement among others.

Several meetings between the striking lecturers and the Federal government has ended in deadlocks. Last week, President Buhari gave the Minister of Education to resolve the crisis within two weeks. The ultimatum ended on Thursday, August 4.

While speaking on Channels TV this evening,…