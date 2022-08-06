It’s only in heaven that there are no security issues. Nigeria is on earth — Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo speaks on insecurity in Nigeria

The Nigerian Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, said the rising insecurity in Nigeria is not enough grounds to say that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed.

Keyamo, the spokesperson for the presidential campaign organization of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections, said this on Friday, August 5, while appearing on Channels Television.

He said there is insecurity all over the world, including in the United States of America, so Nigeria’s case is no different.

He added that the APC didn’t promise Nigerians that there would never be security breaches, but that when such happens there would be an adequate response.

He said, “Last week those who were gathering around bushes of Abuja, they were raided and flushed out and killed; that is what we promised. We promised response. We did not promise that it will not happen. We promised response and we responded last week. We killed them…