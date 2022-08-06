Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their second child, a boy!

Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, have welcomed their second child.

The exes, sho split in January, 2022, welcomed their second baby together via surrogate.

The newest addition is a baby boy.

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together.

They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January this year after he welcomed a child with another woman.