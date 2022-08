Beauty who works at a beach club and restaurant in Soverato near Catanzaro, reported the assault at a police station in Soverato and backed her report with the video of the alleged aggression she filmed and tendered to the police.

According to InfoMigrants, Beauty was accompanied by her lawyer, Filomena Pedullà, to report the case at the police station. The alleged aggressor has been identified in the Italian press, as the owner of a beach club and restaurant. He is reportedly the son of a retired Carabinieri police officer and does not have a police record.