PDP chieftain Babatunde Gbadamosi abandons Atiku and endorses Peter Obi as he defects

A Peoples Democratic Party stalwart in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi has defected to Labour Party and declared his support for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Gbadamosi, a former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party and a former Lagos East Senatorial Candidate of the PDP, made this known in a statement on Friday, August 5.

He said: “I had completely lost hope, especially in the youths of Nigeria, considering how the senatorial bye-elections panned out, after the traumatic events of the EndSARS.

“However, the exit of Peter Obi from the PDP and his subsequent emergence as the Presidential candidate of the LP, and his brilliant choice of Mallam Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate have rekindled my hope.

“I am 54 years old, and never in my life have I been privileged to witness the kind of energy, vim, vigour, unity and tenacity of purpose being exhibited by youths of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds in Nigeria over a political…