Seven Edo police officers arrested for extortion





Seven police officers attached to Edo police command have been arrested for extorting members of the public.

The officers identified as Victor Osabuohign, Godspower Ijebu, Ebatamole Philip, Ademola Benjamin, Inaite Vincent, Robert Esikise, and Adefaye Samuel, are already facing disciplinary action.

“The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a video on Twitter where a policeman, Victor Osabuohign, was seen engaging in an extortion conversation with a road user identified as Arc Bolu. “Osabuohign, the officer in the viral video, has been arrested, detained, and is currently undergoing investigation. The other officers that have also been arrested before now on the grounds of official corruption are undergoing investigations while awaiting disciplinary actions. “The command wishes to state that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has set up an Ad hoc committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, James Chu and the…





Source: Linda Ikeji