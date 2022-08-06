



Socialite PrettyMike caused a stir at an event today August 5 when he arrived at the venue accompanied by some men and a woman dressed as clerics. Social media users claim he is trying to mimic the alleged fake clergymen that attended the unveiling of APC Vice President candidate some weeks back. Watch the video showing him and the 'clerics' below.. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Socialite PrettyMike attends event accompanied by men and a woman dressed as clerics (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

