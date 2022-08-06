‘Sparadise Gives Viewers Antidotes to cool off,’ Yaw Speaks As Comedy Series Premieres on StarTimes

As the original production by StarTimes, Sparadise, premieres today, August 4, 2022, on ST Nollywood Plus, popular radio personality, actor, and producer Steve Onu aka Yaw has said the comedy series gives viewers an antidote to cool off, relax and laugh away the stress of these difficult times.

The series, which runs every Monday till Friday boasts of a cast list that includes Senator, Buchi, Lolo, Yaw, Expatriate, Kunle Remi, Dan D Humorous, Bow Joint, and Ngozi Nwosu.

Yaw noted that the cast is an equal split between popular faces and rising stars, bringing out all the intrigues and gossip in a spa, restaurant, and bar.

On the uniqueness of the TV series, Yaw said “We can never have enough laughter with the situation of the country and all that, we need more of it, so far we have things that are educational, interesting and interactive, real-life situations that you just bring in to bare, I think it will later stand on its own but trust me, you can never have enough…