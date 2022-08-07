Former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura disqualified as #BBNaija housemate (videos)

Former Miss Nigeria and housemate on season 7 of Big Brother Naija reality show, Beauty Tukura has been disqualified by Biggie.

Beauty received a double strike for throwing an object toward Groovy at the Saturday Night Party, thus breaking Biggie’s rule of physical violence.

Watch videos which captured her carrying out the act below………………………………

Big Brother house rules as b broken again by Beauty ?#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #bbnaija Beauty as been disqualified pic.twitter.com/qslqi6gTL4 — ?ABENIVIBES?#BBNaijaLevelUp Update ?? (@abenivibes) August 7, 2022