Join FG to beg ASUU to end strike

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has asked parents to join the federal government in begging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its ongoing strike.

Shehu made the appeal while speaking at the 11th graduation ceremony of Glisten International Academy, in Abuja today August 6. His appeal comes barely 24 hours after the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, also asked parents to beg ASUU to end their almost 6-months old strike.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 to protest the non-implementation of its demands by the federal government, and on August 1, the union announced another one-month extension “to give government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues”.

While reacting to the recent decision of the academic union to extend their strike, Shehu said the government is doing its part, and parents should support by appealing to…