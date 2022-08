Team Nigeria has secured yet another gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha emerged as winners of the 4x100m Women’s relay race today August 7

The quartet set a new African Record of 42.10s to win what was Nigeria’s 11th gold medal in Birmingham and a historic Commonwealth Games medal.

Watch a video of the race below.