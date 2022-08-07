Osun governorship election: Defeat is painful. It is over

Davido took to his Instastories to troll Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola follow the governor’s defeat in the July 16 state governorship election.

Recall that Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated the incumbent governor in the keenly contested election.

The governor has rejected the result and has filed a petition before the state governorship election tribunal.

In his post this morning, Davido asked Governor Oyetola when will he congratulate his Uncle. According to him, in 2018 when his Uncle contested and his mandate was stolen, his Uncle congratulated him. See his post below…