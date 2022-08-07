Police arrest alleged serial thief who lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them of their belongings

Detectives of the Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Ifeanyi Odieze Ezenagu ‘m’ aged 34 for allegedly robbing several women of their belongings.

A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspect robbed the women of their 3 iPhones 12, 2 iPhones 11 Pro Max, 1 iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000, after he lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.