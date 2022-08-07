Police arrest wanted Osun cultist, Oko-Ilu

Men of Osun State Police Command have arrested a notorious cultist, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known OkoIlu, five months after he was declared wanted.

Rasheed, a welder by vocation, was declared wanted by the police in March, 2022, for causing the death of many people and terrorising Ede community.

The suspect was arrested by men of the anti cultism unit of the command around 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, in his hideout in Osogbo.

Spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest in a text message to Punch .

The suspect was linked to the death of Hassan Adedeji, a Higher National Diploma graduate of Banking and Finance of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, awaiting his call-up letter, as well as, an Okada rider.

He was consequently declared wanted by Osun State Police Command, saying anyone that harboured him would also be treated as a criminal.

A statement by the spokesperson for the command in March said the suspect was wanted in…