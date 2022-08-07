Protest marches held in Italy to demand justice for Nigerian man beaten to death (photos)

Two demonstrations were held in a town on Italy’s Adriatic coast on Saturday, August 6, to demand justice for Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, who was beaten to death by a man in an attack that attracted global headlines.

Ogorchukwu was killed by Filippo Ferlazzo on the streets of Civitanova Marche city located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy, after he allegedy complimented Ferlazzo’s partner’s beauty.

Organizers of one of the marches in Civitanova Marche, by Nigerians living in Macerata province, said they did not want the search for justice to be clouded by accusations of racism that they feel cannot be proven.

That demonstration was led by the victim Ogorchukwu’s widow, Charity Oriakhi, and two of his brothers.

The second march, along same route an hour later, was led by black Italians from all over Italy who demanded that the authorities do a U-turn and recognise the role they believe race played in the July 29 killing.







