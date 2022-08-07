Singer Davido seen in public for the first time with his two-year-old son, Dawson, with UK-based makeup artiste Larissa London (video)

Davido has finally been seen with his two-year-old son, Dawson, with UK-based makeup artist Larissa London.
 

Davido attended a church service with Dawson in London today August 7. This will be the first time he will be seen in public with Dawson who is his fourth child.

 

There have been speculations that he is Dawson’s father but unlike his other children, he has never acknowledged the boy on social media.

 

Davido has four children; Imade, Hailey, Ifeanyi and Dawson from four different women.

 

Watch a video of Davido with Dawson in church below

 

 

 

 





