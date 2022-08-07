Symphony (The Movie) Trailer/Poster Revealed

Ahead of its September 9th 2022 cinema release date, the trailer for the much anticipated

Nollywood and pan African blockbuster movie Symphony have been released.

The trailer introduces the film’s dizzyingly impressive ensemble cast, with standout

performances by Slade and Lolita (the lead roles), D’banj and Tanasha Donna (both making their acting debuts), and highlights of some of the film’s many electrifying moments.

From the drama to the visuals to the heightened emotions, and even the music, this trailer creates so much glee and anticipation that confirms that this film is exceptional and was made to dominate the screens.

The movie, Symphony focuses on music and entertainment to highlight the many societal

issues bedevilling African youths. The film also features a music album with original

compositions recorded by some of the film’s cast members.

Along with D’banj and Tanasha, the film also stars Jackie Appiah, Iya Awero, Mr Latin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez,…