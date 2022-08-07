Unknown gunmen invade police station, kill 4 officers and burn vehicles in Imo state

Four Nigerian Police Officers were killed on Friday night, August 5, when unknown gunmen attacked the Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State.

The assailants invaded the area shooting sporadically before gaining access into the station.

According to a police source, the incident has triggered tension in the entire local government.

He said the gunmen burnt some vehicles in the station and destroyed other valuable items.

“There was an attack in the station and we learnt that about four officers were killed. The total damage cannot be ascertained at the moment,” he said.