Why we arrested Plateau Labour Party Governorship candidate – State police command

The Plateau State police command has explained why it arrested the state governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ambassador Yohanna Margif, in the state.
The LP candidate was arrested on Friday August 5, by armed policemen.
In a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, the command said the arrest followed a criminal report against the politician, adding that the arrest was not politically motivated as reported on some social media platforms.
“Contrary to the report being circulated by some online news media alleging that the arrest of Amb. Yohanna Margif by operatives of the Plateau State Command is politically motivated, the command wishes to inform members of the public that such report is malicious, misleading and unfounded.
Amb. Margif was criminally reported against by his business associate, one E.C. Gajare who alleged that Amb. Margit issued him a dud cheque over a business deal they had in recent times. Hence, the police…
Source: Linda Ikeji