A man can cheat on you and still love you with every breath of his life

Popular US-based Kenyan pastor and motivational speaker, Dr. KN Jacob has said that a man can cheat on a woman and still love her with every breath of his life.

The life coach, who stated this on Sunday August 7, said love and sex are not synonymous, hence a man can sleep with a woman but his heart is totally locked by the love of his life.

“If he loves me, he wouldn’t cheat on me! WRONG. A man can cheat on you and he still loves you with every breath of his life. We can debate on this oxymoron until thy kingdom come,” he wrote.

“From a woman’s perspective, you can’t love me and hurt me at the same time. If you love me, you don’t share love with other women. You shouldn’t even notice other beauties

“From a man’s perspective, love and sex are not synonymous. Sex is for pleasure, not necessarily love and intimacy. A man can sleep with a woman but his heart is totally locked by the love of his life

“Real men know what I’m saying is the truth….