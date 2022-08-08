Amotekun intercepts 168 suspected invaders who hid under 40 motorcycles in Ondo

Men of the State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, have intercepted another set of suspected invaders numbering 168 in Ondo State.

This is coming less that four days after the corps intercepted 151 suspected invaders being conveyed into the state.

The latest suspects concealed themselves beneath over 40 motorcycles and cows loaded in two trucks.

While parading the suspects at the command headquarters on Monday, August 8, the state Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were intercepted on Sunday, around Itaogbolu-Iju, in Akure North Local Government Area, by a team on stop and search.

He said the Amotekun men became suspicious of the movement of suspects and stopped them only to discover some of them hiding behind the cows.

Adeleye explained that the investigation revealed that the suspects were coming from Kano and Jigawa states, claiming that they were picked in groups along the road and they had no destination in…