Bandits attack community in Niger State, burn diesel-laden tankers and abduct three women (video)

Terrorists attacked Saminaka community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted three women.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded the community around 8pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Sources said that the terrorists started shooting as they headed to one of the restaurants in the community and abducted the women.

It was further gathered that some of the shots fired by the terrorists hit two diesel tankers conveying fuel leading to explosion of the tankers.

The three abducted women include the owner of the restaurant, Zainab Usman and two of her workers whose names are yet to be obtained.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident and abduction, said Police tactical teams and vigilante members have been drafted to the area.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims,” he assured.