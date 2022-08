Cyph and Christy O became the first housemates to be evicted on #BBNaijaS7 at the live show today August 7. The two housemates got the lowest votes after being put up for eviction last week. The post Cyph and Christy O become the first housemates to be evicted on #BBNaijaS7 appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

